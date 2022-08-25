TheStreet Upgrades Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Chase Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CCF opened at $92.84 on Tuesday. Chase has a fifty-two week low of $74.36 and a fifty-two week high of $119.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.65.
Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Chase had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $88.62 million for the quarter.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chase
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chase by 30.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chase by 14.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Chase in the second quarter valued at about $226,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Chase by 53.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its holdings in Chase by 45.0% in the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.81% of the company’s stock.
About Chase
Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings and cleaning solutions; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; superabsorbent polymers; and cleaning and protection solutions for electronic assemblies.
Featured Stories
