TheStreet Upgrades Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CCF opened at $92.84 on Tuesday. Chase has a fifty-two week low of $74.36 and a fifty-two week high of $119.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.65.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Chase had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $88.62 million for the quarter.

In other Chase news, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $114,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,292.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Chase news, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $114,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,292.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Adam Chase sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $270,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,798,683.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chase by 30.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chase by 14.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Chase in the second quarter valued at about $226,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Chase by 53.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its holdings in Chase by 45.0% in the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings and cleaning solutions; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; superabsorbent polymers; and cleaning and protection solutions for electronic assemblies.

