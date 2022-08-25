Thomas Caldecot Chubb III Purchases 3,000 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Stock

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) Director Thomas Caldecot Chubb III bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,902.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:FLO opened at $27.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.78 and a twelve month high of $29.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.00 and a 200-day moving average of $26.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 0.27.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.13%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flowers Foods

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 265,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after acquiring an additional 18,498 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 23,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. 71.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

