Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$90.00 to C$100.00. The company traded as high as C$80.56 and last traded at C$80.18, with a volume of 662751 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$78.43.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$98.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$95.00 to C$85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Tourmaline Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$80.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$77.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Director Janet Weiss purchased 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$61.61 per share, with a total value of C$26,182.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$552,553.18. In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$78.85 per share, with a total value of C$394,259.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,774,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$691,923,293.50. Also, Director Janet Weiss purchased 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$61.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,182.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,969 shares in the company, valued at C$552,553.18. Insiders have bought 26,825 shares of company stock worth $1,914,470 over the last ninety days.

Tourmaline Oil Trading Down 1.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$71.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$64.66. The company has a market cap of C$26.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.83 by C($0.43). The firm had revenue of C$1.82 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 10.8300003 EPS for the current year.

Tourmaline Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is presently 10.62%.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

