Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 62,296 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 105% compared to the average volume of 30,337 put options.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYR stock opened at $97.83 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.57 and a 200 day moving average of $100.10. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $86.57 and a 1 year high of $116.89.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares US Real Estate ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.