Traders Buy High Volume of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund Put Options (NYSEARCA:XLU)

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 53,431 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 59% compared to the typical volume of 33,592 put options.

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XLU opened at $76.42 on Thursday. Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 52-week low of $63.37 and a 52-week high of $78.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2,264.7% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 72.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Select Sector Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund), formerly Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Utilities Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from industries, such as electric utilities, multi-utilities, independent power producers and energy traders, and gas utilities.

