Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 20,423 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 465% compared to the average volume of 3,613 put options.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI stock opened at $207.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $199.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.00. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $181.67 and a 12-month high of $244.06.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,352.4% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 72,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,645,000 after buying an additional 67,361 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 418,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,866,000 after acquiring an additional 46,646 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 51,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,780,000 after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares during the period. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $409,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.