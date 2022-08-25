Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on NU (NYSE:NU)

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 49,252 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 138% compared to the average daily volume of 20,715 call options.
NU Stock Performance
NU stock opened at $4.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.19 and a 200-day moving average of $5.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NU has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.24.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NU shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NU from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.27.
Institutional Trading of NU
NU Company Profile
Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.
