Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on NU (NYSE:NU)

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 49,252 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 138% compared to the average daily volume of 20,715 call options.

NU Stock Performance

NU stock opened at $4.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.19 and a 200-day moving average of $5.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NU has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.24.

Get NU alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NU shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NU from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.27.

Institutional Trading of NU

NU Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NU. Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NU in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of NU during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,091,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NU by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 18,789 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NU in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,957,000. Finally, Genesis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in NU by 5.7% in the first quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 14,223,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,803,000 after purchasing an additional 762,893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.