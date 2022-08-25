Traders Purchase Large Volume of Eargo Call Options (NASDAQ:EAR)

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 6,379 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 358% compared to the typical volume of 1,394 call options.

In other Eargo news, COO William Brownie sold 25,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $33,990.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 166,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,335.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eargo by 254.4% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares in the last quarter. Maveron General Partner IV LLC bought a new stake in Eargo in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Eargo in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eargo by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eargo during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EAR opened at $2.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average of $2.71. The firm has a market cap of $93.74 million, a P/E ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 3.45. Eargo has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $23.14.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $7.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Eargo will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, engages in enhancing the quality of life of people with hearing loss in the United States. The company markets and sells hearing aids. It sells its products direct-to-consumer and through omni-channel. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014.

