Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Upgraded to “Buy” at Pareto Securities

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Pareto Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on RIG. Capital One Financial upgraded Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th.

RIG opened at $3.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.80. Transocean has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $5.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Transocean

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 25.07%. The business had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Transocean will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Vanessa C. L. Chang bought 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.21 per share, for a total transaction of $39,483.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,932. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transocean

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIG. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Transocean by 154.0% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 21,709,937 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $99,214,000 after purchasing an additional 13,161,589 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 5,526.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,872,028 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $35,975,000 after buying an additional 7,732,128 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Transocean by 117.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,940,965 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $40,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838,046 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Transocean by 288.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,694,001 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $10,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Transocean by 1,631.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,880,625 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $13,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,246 shares during the last quarter. 47.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

