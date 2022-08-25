Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0979 per share on Monday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Treasury Wine Estates’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Treasury Wine Estates Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TSRYY opened at $9.23 on Thursday. Treasury Wine Estates has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $9.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Treasury Wine Estates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday.

Treasury Wine Estates Company Profile

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. The company's wine portfolio includes luxury, premium and commercial wine brands, such as 19 Crimes, Acacia Vineyard, Annie's Lane, Beaulieu Vineyard, Belcreme de Lys, Beringer Vineyard, Chateau St.

