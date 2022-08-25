U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Director Sells $472,000.00 in Stock

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) Director Charles W. Shaver sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $472,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,299,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
U.S. Silica Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of SLCA opened at $15.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.41 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.94. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $21.54.
U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $388.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.00 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.
SLCA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on U.S. Silica from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on U.S. Silica from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Evercore ISI raised U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut U.S. Silica from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.
U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.
