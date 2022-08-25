UBS Group Reiterates “€55.00” Price Target for Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER)

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) has been assigned a €55.00 ($56.12) price objective by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DHER. Royal Bank of Canada set a €75.00 ($76.53) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($76.53) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($81.63) price target on Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €70.00 ($71.43) price objective on Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($45.92) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Shares of DHER stock opened at €47.85 ($48.83) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €42.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is €40.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.28, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Delivery Hero has a 1-year low of €23.88 ($24.37) and a 1-year high of €134.95 ($137.70). The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.68.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

