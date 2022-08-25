Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Receives $11.80 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.80.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UTI. Argus raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

In other Universal Technical Institute news, CEO Jerome Alan Grant sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $181,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,152 shares in the company, valued at $791,340.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UTI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 639,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,998,000 after purchasing an additional 86,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 861,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,740,000 after purchasing an additional 22,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Universal Technical Institute stock opened at $6.99 on Friday. Universal Technical Institute has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $11.45. The company has a market cap of $236.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.40.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. The company provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians. It also offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

