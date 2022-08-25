Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Receives $11.80 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.80.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UTI. Argus raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Technical Institute
In other Universal Technical Institute news, CEO Jerome Alan Grant sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $181,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,152 shares in the company, valued at $791,340.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Universal Technical Institute Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of Universal Technical Institute stock opened at $6.99 on Friday. Universal Technical Institute has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $11.45. The company has a market cap of $236.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.40.
About Universal Technical Institute
Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. The company provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians. It also offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.
