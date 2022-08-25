UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.14.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of UWM in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Argus lowered UWM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on UWM to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Get UWM alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UWM

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in UWM by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,332,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,747,000 after acquiring an additional 401,658 shares in the last quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of UWM during the first quarter worth about $36,053,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UWM by 46.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,755,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,123,000 after purchasing an additional 558,245 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UWM by 45.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,509,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 472,600 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UWM by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,330,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,000 after purchasing an additional 270,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

UWM Stock Performance

UWMC stock opened at $3.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.99. UWM has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $7.58. The firm has a market cap of $338.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.99.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. UWM had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $564.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.98 million. Analysts predict that UWM will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

UWM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

UWM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.