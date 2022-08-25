V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,540 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $4,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors raised its position in V.F. by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,740,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,591,858,000 after buying an additional 9,782,346 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth about $213,383,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in V.F. by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,918,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,311,977,000 after buying an additional 1,596,886 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 13.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,737,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $266,862,000 after purchasing an additional 556,201 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 14.7% during the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,478,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $197,765,000 after purchasing an additional 446,303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VFC opened at $43.42 on Thursday. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $42.98 and a 1-year high of $78.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 77.82%.

In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,374.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.39 per share, for a total transaction of $453,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 107,493 shares in the company, valued at $4,879,107.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 6,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 19,000 shares of company stock worth $872,430 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VFC shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on V.F. from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen cut V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on V.F. from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on V.F. to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

