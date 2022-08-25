Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 7,144 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,144 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,396,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,363,599,000 after acquiring an additional 269,617 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,466,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,295,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,975 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,489,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $802,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,739 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,321,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $670,801,000 after acquiring an additional 372,177 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth approximately $580,040,000. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WY shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Argus downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Shares of WY opened at $36.01 on Thursday. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $32.50 and a one year high of $43.04. The company has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.77.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.95%.

In related news, Director Albert Monaco purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $115,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,063.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

