Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires Shares of 12,443 BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in BRP by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BRP by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of BRP by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its stake in shares of BRP by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of BRP by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

Get BRP alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on BRP from C$128.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Northcoast Research downgraded BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, June 6th. DA Davidson started coverage on BRP in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on BRP from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.15.

BRP Stock Performance

Shares of DOOO opened at $77.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 2.53. BRP Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.38 and a 1 year high of $102.96.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 305.74% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Analysts predict that BRP Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

BRP Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. BRP’s payout ratio is 8.04%.

BRP Profile

(Get Rating)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.