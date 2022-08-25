Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 52.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,338 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 1,304.3% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $10.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.72. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $27.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by ($0.50). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 156.75% and a negative return on equity of 67.51%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.80) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCL shares. StockNews.com raised Carnival Co. & to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. HSBC reduced their price target on Carnival Co. & from $18.20 to $7.70 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.98.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

