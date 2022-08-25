Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 62.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,280 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 47,811 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2.1% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,559 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 5.2% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 47.1% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2.4% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 1.6% during the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,680 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on TWTR. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Twitter from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of Twitter to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Twitter from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.27.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 688,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,460,652.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 688,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,460,652.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 10,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $419,147.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 374,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,372,081.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 56,266 shares of company stock valued at $2,186,340 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $40.79 on Thursday. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $68.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.90 and its 200-day moving average is $40.21. The company has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of -203.95 and a beta of 0.62.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.31). Twitter had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

