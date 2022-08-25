Van ECK Associates Corp Has $893,000 Stock Holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in ONE Gas by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in ONE Gas by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after buying an additional 10,151 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ONE Gas by 11.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,012,000 after acquiring an additional 140,451 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in ONE Gas in the first quarter worth approximately $481,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in ONE Gas by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

ONE Gas Price Performance

NYSE OGS opened at $80.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.60. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.53. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.52 and a 1 year high of $92.26.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $428.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.48 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 9.34%. ONE Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on OGS. StockNews.com raised shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.33.

About ONE Gas

(Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.