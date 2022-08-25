Van ECK Associates Corp Has $913,000 Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,131 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KHC. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $769,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 52,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $38.91 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.93. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $32.78 and a 1 year high of $44.87. The company has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 131.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $593,768.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 268,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,780,305.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Marcos Eloi Lima sold 28,855 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total transaction of $1,066,769.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 193,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,169,887.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $593,768.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 268,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,780,305.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,574 shares of company stock valued at $3,705,515 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KHC has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.44.

About Kraft Heinz



The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Further Reading

