Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 1,824 Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $3,114,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 1,028.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,806 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 16,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. 140 Summer Partners LP raised its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 164.4% during the 4th quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP now owns 2,556,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,548 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,986,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,074,000 after purchasing an additional 828,482 shares during the period. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Game Technology Price Performance

IGT opened at $19.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.31. International Game Technology PLC has a 12-month low of $16.46 and a 12-month high of $32.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.83.

International Game Technology Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is currently 103.90%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IGT. StockNews.com lowered International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on International Game Technology from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on International Game Technology from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on International Game Technology from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

International Game Technology Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

