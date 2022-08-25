Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Aptiv by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,196,698 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,331,445,000 after purchasing an additional 403,361 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Aptiv by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,941,917 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,804,869,000 after purchasing an additional 452,955 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Aptiv by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,326,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,373,446,000 after purchasing an additional 225,599 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,900,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $806,183,000 after purchasing an additional 150,427 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,700,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $775,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APTV opened at $97.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.14, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 2.00. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $84.14 and a one year high of $180.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.01.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $595,584.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,120,431.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total transaction of $595,584.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,120,431.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total transaction of $217,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,302.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,492. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Aptiv to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $172.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $180.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.47.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

