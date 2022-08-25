Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 4,730 Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its position in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,730 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,730 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in FuelCell Energy were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 5,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 256.4% in the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 6,736 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,846 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 256.4% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,736 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,846 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 42.07% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy Stock Up 11.1 %

Shares of FCEL opened at $4.42 on Thursday. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $11.63. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 7.41 and a quick ratio of 6.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FuelCell Energy ( NASDAQ:FCEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.32 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.76% and a negative net margin of 120.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

