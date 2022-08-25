Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Stock Position Decreased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,334 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $31,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,067,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $346,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 20,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

VIS opened at $184.14 on Thursday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $157.99 and a 1 year high of $208.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.17.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.