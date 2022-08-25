Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Stock Position Trimmed by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,995,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,934,000 after buying an additional 45,888 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $654,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 36,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BIV stock opened at $77.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.86. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $75.19 and a 52 week high of $90.88.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

