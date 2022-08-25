Veil 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $314.00 (VEIL)

Veil (VEIL) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. One Veil coin can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Veil has a market capitalization of $293,552.63 and approximately $314.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Veil has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,706.07 or 1.00030668 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00059896 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.73 or 0.00229196 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00154933 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.04 or 0.00239840 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00054437 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004038 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00058565 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004612 BTC.

About Veil

Veil (CRYPTO:VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official website is veil-project.com. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Veil Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

