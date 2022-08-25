VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 92.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,698 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,731,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,426,000 after buying an additional 11,067,214 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,673,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,364,000 after buying an additional 7,705,515 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $175,815,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,541,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,398,000 after buying an additional 4,574,301 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,698,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,427,000 after buying an additional 3,579,316 shares during the period.

VICI Properties Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $33.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.05. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.23 and a 52-week high of $35.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 142.58%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VICI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.58.

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

See Also

