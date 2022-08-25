Vinci (EPA:DG) Given a €110.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($112.24) price objective on Vinci (EPA:DG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DG. Berenberg Bank set a €105.00 ($107.14) price target on shares of Vinci in a research report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($126.53) target price on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays set a €113.00 ($115.31) price target on Vinci in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group set a €111.00 ($113.27) price objective on Vinci in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €113.00 ($115.31) target price on Vinci in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Vinci Price Performance

EPA:DG opened at €92.92 ($94.82) on Monday. Vinci has a fifty-two week low of €69.54 ($70.96) and a fifty-two week high of €88.80 ($90.61). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €89.19 and a 200-day moving average price of €91.35.

About Vinci

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

