Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII) and Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Head-To-Head Contrast

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) and Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.6% of Overstock.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.4% of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Overstock.com shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Overstock.com and Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Overstock.com 3.41% 8.43% 5.80% Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II N/A -22.81% -4.99%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Overstock.com $2.76 billion 0.45 $389.37 million $1.64 16.49 Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A $2.70 million N/A N/A

This table compares Overstock.com and Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II's top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Overstock.com has higher revenue and earnings than Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Overstock.com and Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Overstock.com 0 3 4 0 2.57 Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Overstock.com presently has a consensus price target of $86.71, suggesting a potential upside of 220.63%. Given Overstock.com’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Overstock.com is more favorable than Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II.

Summary

Overstock.com beats Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc. operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com. The company also offers businesses advertising products or services on its website; Market Partner, a service that allows its partners to sell their products through third party sites; products to international customers using third party logistics providers; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point through its partners can manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network. The company was formerly known as D2-Discounts Direct and changed its name to Overstock.com, Inc. in October 1999. Overstock.com, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.

About Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

