Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Vista Energy Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:VIST opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $849.81 million, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 2.45. Vista Energy has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $10.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $294.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.65 million. Vista Energy had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 27.03%. As a group, analysts expect that Vista Energy will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vista Energy

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vista Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 96,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its stake in Vista Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 171,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Vista Energy in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Vista Energy in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vista Energy by 39.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 5,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets are located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 183, 100 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 181.6 MMBOE.

Featured Stories

