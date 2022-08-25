Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Vista Energy Trading Up 2.4 %
NYSE:VIST opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $849.81 million, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 2.45. Vista Energy has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $10.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65.
Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $294.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.65 million. Vista Energy had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 27.03%. As a group, analysts expect that Vista Energy will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.
About Vista Energy
Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets are located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 183, 100 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 181.6 MMBOE.
