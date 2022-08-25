Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.24% of Vista Outdoor worth $4,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,590,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,977,000 after acquiring an additional 36,800 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $571,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 9,745 shares during the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VSTO opened at $30.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.68 and a 12 month high of $52.69.

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $802.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.03 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 47.97% and a net margin of 15.59%. On average, research analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VSTO shares. StockNews.com downgraded Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. MKM Partners started coverage on Vista Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. KeyCorp downgraded Vista Outdoor to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Vista Outdoor from $78.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.86.

In other Vista Outdoor news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $5,754,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,443.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 10,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $399,375.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,939.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $5,754,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,443.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories that serves hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

