Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) Receives $14.22 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.22.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SEAT. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Vivid Seats to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Vivid Seats from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Vivid Seats from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Vivid Seats from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Vivid Seats to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vivid Seats

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEAT. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vivid Seats by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 224,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 108,825 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the 2nd quarter worth about $559,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Vivid Seats by 256.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 325,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 234,041 shares during the period. 56.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vivid Seats Price Performance

About Vivid Seats

SEAT stock opened at $9.13 on Friday. Vivid Seats has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $14.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.45.

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

