VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Director Julia S. Gouw Sells 7,471 Shares

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) Director Julia S. Gouw sold 7,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $93,536.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,807 shares in the company, valued at $686,183.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

VZIO stock opened at $11.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -55.85, a PEG ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.46. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $22.17.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. VIZIO had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $408.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in VIZIO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in VIZIO during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in VIZIO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in VIZIO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in VIZIO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of VIZIO from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of VIZIO to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of VIZIO to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of VIZIO from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.38.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

