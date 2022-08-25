VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Trading Down 3.1% on Insider Selling

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.1% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $10.91 and last traded at $10.98. 2,802 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,133,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.33.

Specifically, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total transaction of $220,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,000,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,627,743.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $220,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,000,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,627,743.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Julia S. Gouw sold 7,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $93,536.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,183.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,124,946 shares of company stock valued at $10,887,138 over the last three months. Company insiders own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VZIO shares. Guggenheim raised their price objective on VIZIO to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on VIZIO from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on VIZIO from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on VIZIO to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.38.

VIZIO Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.70.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. VIZIO had a negative return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $408.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 33.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,466,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,489,000 after buying an additional 1,629,570 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,339,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,686,000 after buying an additional 89,989 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO during the second quarter worth approximately $15,291,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of VIZIO by 50.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,702,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,135,000 after purchasing an additional 573,233 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,811,000. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

