Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its position in Wayfair by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 3,680,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,258,000 after buying an additional 867,799 shares during the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,154,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,220,000 after purchasing an additional 773,999 shares during the last quarter. Wishbone Management LP lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 214.7% in the fourth quarter. Wishbone Management LP now owns 535,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,634,000 after acquiring an additional 365,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,580,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,241,000 after acquiring an additional 289,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,902,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,413,000 after acquiring an additional 179,344 shares during the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on W. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $140.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. BNP Paribas cut shares of Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Wayfair to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wayfair Stock Performance

In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 2,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $89,424.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,894,582.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 2,170 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $122,496.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,006.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 2,037 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $89,424.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,894,582.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,251 shares of company stock valued at $994,669. Company insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $55.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.68. Wayfair Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.31 and a 1-year high of $300.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 2.91.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($3.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.24) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -12.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wayfair

(Get Rating)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.