West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,832 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $3,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WST. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,094,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,796,302,000 after acquiring an additional 664,275 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $307,506,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $137,526,000 after buying an additional 91,923 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3,441.3% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 86,762 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,634,000 after buying an additional 84,312 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

WST stock opened at $310.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $275.89 and a 12 month high of $475.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $314.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.24.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $771.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.25 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

In related news, insider Silji Abraham sold 5,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.93, for a total transaction of $1,848,279.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,919.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

