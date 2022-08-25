Westpac Banking Corp Acquires 823 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Incyte by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,336,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,345,912,000 after buying an additional 924,880 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,657,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,222,667,000 after purchasing an additional 181,150 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,347,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $686,122,000 after purchasing an additional 388,337 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,590,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $336,960,000 after purchasing an additional 179,500 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,858,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,546,000 after purchasing an additional 32,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INCY. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Incyte in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Incyte from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Incyte from $109.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.92.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $72.97 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.20. The company has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.64. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.91 and a fifty-two week high of $84.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $911.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.25 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 28.46%. The company’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total transaction of $459,372.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,045.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $130,015.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,567.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total value of $459,372.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,045.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

