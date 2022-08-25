Westpac Banking Corp Has $1.69 Million Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 78.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,286 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MPWR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,869,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,295.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 334,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,237,000 after buying an additional 310,099 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 5,447.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 115,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,871,000 after buying an additional 113,205 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,003,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $495,035,000 after buying an additional 111,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,384,000 after buying an additional 100,879 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPWR has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $457.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.70.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 0.1 %

MPWR opened at $497.11 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $446.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $438.87. The stock has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $348.02 and a 12 month high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.59 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 22.40%. The company’s revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,051,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.95, for a total value of $720,025.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,704,134.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,051,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,482 shares of company stock worth $16,926,370. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Recommended Stories

