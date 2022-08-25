Westpac Banking Corp Has $324,000 Stake in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) by 71.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 115,846 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE AUY opened at $4.87 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Yamana Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.31.

Yamana Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is presently 44.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AUY shares. Raymond James set a $7.00 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. National Bank Financial cut Yamana Gold to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$10.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Yamana Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

