Westpac Banking Corp Purchases New Shares in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 49,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,712,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,923,000 after buying an additional 77,068 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,628,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,355,000 after buying an additional 224,343 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,681,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,569,000 after buying an additional 981,582 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,277,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,616,000 after buying an additional 1,186,933 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,696,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,303,000 after purchasing an additional 22,839 shares during the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Macy's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on M shares. Cowen reduced their price target on Macy’s to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Macy’s from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Macy’s from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Macy’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Macy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Macy’s Stock Performance

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $18.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.53 and its 200-day moving average is $22.24. Macy’s, Inc. has a one year low of $15.85 and a one year high of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. Macy’s had a return on equity of 56.91% and a net margin of 6.42%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $276,371.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,991.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,021 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $1,354,444.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,043,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $276,371.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,991.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,290 shares of company stock worth $1,636,878 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.