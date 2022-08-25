Westpac Banking Corp Sells 36,600 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 88.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,600 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $68.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Unity Software Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of U opened at $45.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.37. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.09 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.05 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 22.71% and a negative net margin of 54.01%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 5,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $225,021.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 259,290 shares in the company, valued at $10,633,482.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Unity Software news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 5,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $225,021.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 259,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,633,482.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $44,273.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 220,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,243,053.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,024 shares of company stock worth $781,449. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Software

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

