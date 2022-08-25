Westpac Banking Corp Sells 409 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in DaVita during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC increased its position in DaVita by 154.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in DaVita by 49.6% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in DaVita during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its position in DaVita by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of DaVita from $128.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

NYSE:DVA opened at $91.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $74.97 and a one year high of $133.88. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.16.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.21. DaVita had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.69%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael David Staffieri purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,554,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 61,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,754,463. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Michael David Staffieri purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,554,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 61,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,754,463. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,320 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $226,014.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

