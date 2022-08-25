WideOpenWest Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:WOW)

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 24,713 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,170% compared to the average volume of 1,946 call options.

In other news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 14,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $298,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,376,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,521,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 15,050 shares of company stock valued at $301,000 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WOW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $403,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $361,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WideOpenWest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

WOW opened at $18.29 on Thursday. WideOpenWest has a 1 year low of $15.96 and a 1 year high of $22.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.69.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). WideOpenWest had a net margin of 93.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $176.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that WideOpenWest will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

