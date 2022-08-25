Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,727 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 1.5% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $37,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,174 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 26,085 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 30,449 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,376,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,966 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Microsoft from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.31.

Microsoft Stock Performance

MSFT stock opened at $275.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $241.51 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $268.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.56.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.73%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

