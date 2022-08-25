William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $31.57 Million Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,824 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.22% of LPL Financial worth $31,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LPLA. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,440,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,772,000 after purchasing an additional 143,585 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,034,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,781,000 after buying an additional 109,266 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,986,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,619,000 after buying an additional 49,308 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 11.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,483,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,914,000 after buying an additional 157,918 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,226,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,290,000 after buying an additional 27,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

LPLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $241.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.83.

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $225.26 on Thursday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $139.84 and a one year high of $234.94. The company has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $199.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 7,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.64, for a total value of $1,593,387.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,078 shares in the company, valued at $5,216,257.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 19,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $3,908,622.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at $32,580,138.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 7,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.64, for a total transaction of $1,593,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,078 shares in the company, valued at $5,216,257.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,269 shares of company stock worth $18,590,741 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

