William Blair Investment Management LLC Makes New $29.12 Million Investment in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 300,845 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,116,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.64% of Ziff Davis as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZD. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ziff Davis

In other Ziff Davis news, Director Sarah Ann Fay purchased 1,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $86.49 per share, for a total transaction of $100,501.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,444.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis Stock Performance

Shares of Ziff Davis stock opened at $82.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.56 and a 200-day moving average of $87.44. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.42 and a 1-year high of $143.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.02.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $337.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.66 million. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 25.22% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ZD. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Ziff Davis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.