William Blair Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 736,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,815 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 1.34% of Central Garden & Pet worth $30,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at about $754,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 12,233 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,467,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,232,000 after purchasing an additional 249,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 958,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,887,000 after purchasing an additional 91,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Central Garden & Pet

In related news, SVP John Edward Hanson sold 6,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $275,774.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,124,183.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Central Garden & Pet Trading Up 0.0 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th.

NASDAQ CENTA opened at $40.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.55. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $37.56 and a 12 month high of $52.04.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

Featured Articles

