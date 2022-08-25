William Blair Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 913,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,132 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 3.93% of SP Plus worth $28,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SP Plus by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SP Plus by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of SP Plus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SP Plus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SP Plus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

SP opened at $33.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.66 million, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.42. SP Plus Co. has a 12 month low of $25.29 and a 12 month high of $37.17.

SP Plus ( NASDAQ:SP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $196.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.55 million. SP Plus had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 3.36%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SP Plus Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded SP Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research raised their price target on SP Plus from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, CEO G Marc Baumann sold 2,000 shares of SP Plus stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $74,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,951,523. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO G Marc Baumann sold 2,000 shares of SP Plus stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $74,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,951,523. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Toy sold 4,000 shares of SP Plus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $137,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,831,677.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $281,320. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

