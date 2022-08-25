Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Acquired by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 213.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,647 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth about $49,289,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 731.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,644,000 after purchasing an additional 284,213 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,555,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $432,269,000 after purchasing an additional 198,409 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 509,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,114,000 after purchasing an additional 126,269 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 429.5% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 143,499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,268,000 after buying an additional 116,397 shares during the period. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma to $156.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Williams-Sonoma to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 1.2 %

In related news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,161,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,161,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total value of $6,077,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,785,669.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,400 shares of company stock valued at $8,756,068. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSM opened at $162.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.30 and a 200-day moving average of $138.63. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.58 and a 52 week high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 76.64% and a net margin of 13.74%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.25%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.